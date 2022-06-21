13th floor blaze in block of flats under control
The London Fire Brigade says one of its 64-metre turntable ladders helped to combat the blaze in a 15-storey block of flats.
Around 100 firefighters have brought a blaze on the 13th floor of a block of flats in Newham, east London under control.
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said one of its 64-metre turntable ladders – the highest firefighting ladder in Europe – attended the scene on Grantham Road in Manor Park, to deal with the fire in a 15-storey building.
LFB said it was called at 2.47pm and about 60 people left the building before firefighters arrived.
Half of a flat on the 13th floor and the whole of a flat on the 14th floor was damaged by fire.
Fire crews from Ilford, Stratford, Leytonstone, Plaistow, Dagenham and surrounding fire stations are at the scene, LFB said.
LFB’s 999 control officers took 50 calls about the blaze.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
