13th floor blaze in block of flats under control

The London Fire Brigade says one of its 64-metre turntable ladders helped to combat the blaze in a 15-storey block of flats.

Lucas Cumiskey
Tuesday 21 June 2022 22:18
The fire at the block of flats in Newham, east London (Terrence Stamp/PA)
The fire at the block of flats in Newham, east London (Terrence Stamp/PA)

Around 100 firefighters have brought a blaze on the 13th floor of a block of flats in Newham, east London under control.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said one of its 64-metre turntable ladders – the highest firefighting ladder in Europe – attended the scene on Grantham Road in Manor Park, to deal with the fire in a 15-storey building.

Fire at a block of flats in Newham, east London on 21/06/ 22. Credit – Terrence Stamp.

LFB said it was called at 2.47pm and about 60 people left the building before firefighters arrived.

Half of a flat on the 13th floor and the whole of a flat on the 14th floor was damaged by fire.

Fire crews from Ilford, Stratford, Leytonstone, Plaistow, Dagenham and surrounding fire stations are at the scene, LFB said.

Fire at a block of flats in Newham, east London on 21/06/ 22. Credit – Terrence Stamp.

LFB’s 999 control officers took 50 calls about the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

