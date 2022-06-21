About 100 firefighters tackling 13th floor blaze in Newham block of flats

The London Fire Brigade says about 100 firefighters and fifteen fire engines are at the scene of a blaze in a 15-storey block of flats.

Lucas Cumiskey
Tuesday 21 June 2022 16:16
Part of a block of flats is alight in Newham, east London (PA)
About 100 firefighters are battling to extinguish a blaze on the 13th floor of a block of flats in Newham, east London.

Fifteen fire engines have been scrambled to the scene of the flat fire on Grantham Road in Manor Park, where part of a flat on the 13th floor of a 15-storey block is ablaze.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it was called at 2.47pm and that about 60 people left the building before firefighters arrived.

Fire crews from Ilford, Stratford, Leytonstone, Plaistow, Dagenham and surrounding fire stations are at the scene, LFB said.

LFB’s 999 control officers have taken 50 calls to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

