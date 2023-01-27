Jump to content

Firefighters called to blaze at heritage-listed London church

St Mark’s is located near Abbey Road Studios and Lord’s Cricket Ground, and has links to author Lewis Carroll and Queen Victoria’s son Prince Leopold.

Benjamin Cooper
Friday 27 January 2023 02:12
(PA Wire)

Dozens of firefighters were battling a blaze at a heritage-listed church in north-west London early on Friday morning.

Some 80 firefighters have been sent to St Mark’s Church in Hamilton Terrace, St John’s Wood, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

The whole of the two-storey building is alight, with residents asked to keep doors and windows closed due to the significant amount of smoke being produced.

The LFB said it is using three ladders, including the tallest in Europe at 64 metres, as towers to distribute water evenly.

The National Churches Trust lists St Mark’s as a grade II Victorian church, containing “stunning” mosaics by the Salviati family as well as highly decorative marble flooring in the chancel.

The Anglican church is located near Abbey Road Studios and Lord’s Cricket Ground, and has links to author Lewis Carroll and Queen Victoria’s son Prince Leopold.

The trust describes it as an “architectural and historical treasure”, which finished construction between 1846 and 1847 in the Gothic style to the design of architect Thomas Cundy Junior.

