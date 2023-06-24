In Pictures: Heat hazes and blue skies before thunderstorms roll in

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shade was at a premium across the UK for many as summer sunshine beat down, with hundreds flocking to coastal spots and gardens.

In Somerset, those at the Glastonbury Festival could save their wellies for another day – although lightning, hail and strong winds were forecast for later on Saturday in some areas of northern England, and Scotland on Sunday.

In London, the parks proved popular for those seeking both sun and shade.

Kayakers, paddleboarders and swimmers were splashing around on the North East coast, while in the South East some of the sea views were obscured by a heat haze.

Day five of Royal Ascot in Berkshire found fashionable racegoers turning to hand fans to stir up a breeze.