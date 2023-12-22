Jump to content

Woman charged with murder of four-year-old son in east London

Kobi Dooley-Macharia was found with knife injuries at an address in Hackney.

Ted Hennessey
Friday 22 December 2023 09:17
A woman has been charged with the murder of her four-year-old son in east London.

Police were called to an address in Montague Road, Hackney, on Wednesday night following concerns about the welfare of a child.

Inside, officers found Kobi Dooley-Macharia, who had suffered knife injuries, and arrested his 41-year-old mother, Keziah Macharia.

The child was taken to hospital but despite the efforts of the emergency services, later died from his injuries.

Macharia was charged with murder and will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

