Woman dead and two injured after east London shooting, police say

A woman has died and two people, one a teenager, have been left injured following a shooting in east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Three people were found with gunshot wounds after police were called at around 6.30pm on Tuesday to reports of a shooting in Vine Close, Hackney.

A 42-year-old woman died at the scene and two others – a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy – were taken to hospital where their conditions are being assessed, the force said.

The woman’s next of kin are in the process of being informed, police added.

A murder investigation has been launched and no arrests have been made so far.

Detective Superintendent Vicky Tunstall, from the local policing team in Hackney, said: “This shocking incident has resulted in the death of a young woman and my thoughts are with her family at this incredibly difficult time. My thoughts are also with the two people who have been taken to hospital.

“We are still in the early stages of our investigation and a team of specialist detectives are working to establish what has happened. Officers will remain at the scene overnight and will be in the area over the coming days.

“I do not underestimate the impact this incident will have on people in Hackney and I understand the community will want answers about what has happened this evening. We will share further information as our investigation progresses.

“Gun crime has no place on the streets of London and we will do all we can to bring whoever is responsible for this despicable crime to justice.”

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or has information about what happened, is urged to call 101 quoting CAD 5811/05Dec or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.