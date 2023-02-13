Man, 35, arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing in Hackney

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in Hackney, London.

Trei Daley, 26, of Bromley, south London, was fatally knifed close to the Colour Factory nightclub in Queen’s Yard, just off White Post Lane in Hackney Wick in the early hours of Saturday morning, the Metropolitan Police said.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday and remains in police custody, the force said in a statement. A 24-year-old man was also stabbed, and he has since been discharged from an east London hospital.

Officers were called to the hospital at around 4.30am after the two men arrived with knife wounds.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “Our thoughts remain with Trei’s family. Our specialist officers will support them in any way they can following their terrible loss.

“Our enquiries are continuing at pace and my team are making good progress with this arrest, but as always we remain keen to hear from members of the public who have information that could help us.

“We have established that Trei was stabbed near to the Colour Factory nightclub in Queen’s Yard, which is just off White Post Lane in Hackney Wick.

“This area was still busy at around 4am to 4.30am on Saturday morning. Were you there? Did you witness some sort of fight or confrontation? Did you see or hear anything suspicious?

“Officers have already spoken with a number of people who were in the area, and I am grateful for their assistance. But there will be others who saw or heard something, and I need those people to come forward and speak to detectives.”

Anyone with information should contact police via 101 quoting ref 1222/11feb, or Crimestoppers to get in touch anonymously.