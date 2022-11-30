Jump to content

Man charged with murder over stabbing of boxing trainer on bridge

Reece Newcombe died after being stabbed with a piece of glass on Richmond Bridge, London, in the early hours of Saturday.

Margaret Davis
Wednesday 30 November 2022 10:31
Reece Newcombe died in the early hours of Saturday (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Reece Newcombe died in the early hours of Saturday (Metropolitan Police/PA)
(PA Media)

A 32-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a boxing trainer who was stabbed in a fight on a bridge in London.

Ross Hamilton, of Wood Lane, Isleworth, west London, will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday accused of killing Reece Newcombe in the early hours of Saturday.

He is also charged with common assault.

Mr Newcombe, 31, who trained celebrities including former footballer Ian Wright, died after he was stabbed with a piece of glass on Richmond Bridge, south west London.

A fundraising appeal for his young daughter has raised more than £100,000.

The Metropolitan Police said a second man aged 28 was arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail until early January.

