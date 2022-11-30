Man charged with murder over stabbing of boxing trainer on bridge

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A 32-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a boxing trainer who was stabbed in a fight on a bridge in London.

Ross Hamilton, of Wood Lane, Isleworth, west London, will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday accused of killing Reece Newcombe in the early hours of Saturday.

He is also charged with common assault.

Mr Newcombe, 31, who trained celebrities including former footballer Ian Wright, died after he was stabbed with a piece of glass on Richmond Bridge, south west London.

A fundraising appeal for his young daughter has raised more than £100,000.

The Metropolitan Police said a second man aged 28 was arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail until early January.