Zoo names rare trio of newborn monkeys Brussel, Sprout and Cranberry

A set of male-female twins are among the three Colombian spider monkeys, a critically endangered species.

Pa Reporters
Monday 13 December 2021 11:21
The newborn Colombian spider monkeys are a boost for the critically endangered species (Chessington World of Adventures Zoo)
A rare trio of newborn monkeys born at a London zoo have been named Brussel, Sprout and Cranberry as Christmas approaches.

The baby Colombian spider monkeys were born at Chessington World of Adventures Zoo in November, but have just received their names – a nod to the festive period and their vegetarian diet.

The species is deemed critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The newborns were born in November but have just received their names (Chessington World of Adventures Zoo)

Brussel and Sprout, a rare set of male-female twins, were born on November 13 to mother Kryah, 10, and 12-year-old father Mariecello.

This is only the fourth time in Europe that Colombian spider monkey twins have been born and survived since records began in 1958, according to data accessed by the zoo.

Another male, Cranberry, is approaching three weeks old after being born to mother Wookie.

“It’s been hugely exciting for the entire zoo team as we welcome our rare new arrivals to Chessington,” said Sam Whitbread, zoo collections manager at Chessington World of Adventures Resort.

We’re monitoring their wellbeing and development extremely closely, and so far we’re very happy with the progress the babies have made.”

The newborns join a group of 15 Colombian spider monkeys at Chessington.

