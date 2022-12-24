Jump to content

In Pictures: Festive cheer as country lights up for Christmas

City centres, country parks and private homes are sparkling in the run-up to the big day.

Saturday 24 December 2022 09:39
People view an installation that is projected onto water droplets over a lake, that forms part of the Enchanted Forest Winter Illuminations at Stockeld Park in Wetherby, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
There is nothing like the twinkle of masses of Christmas lights heralding the festive season to lift the spirits.

Here are some of the biggest and brightest displays celebrating Christmas 2022 around the UK and Ireland.

People all over the country have been raising money for charity with some ingenious use of festive lights.

Illuminated installations have delighted awestruck visitors at outdoor venues throughout the UK.

