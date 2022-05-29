In Pictures: Costumed capers for fans at Comic Con
Enthusiasts dressed up as their favourite characters from the worlds of film and animation for the three-day celebration of all things pop culture.
Heroes and villains descended on the ExCel in east London across the weekend for the annual MCM Comic Con event.
Enthusiasts dressed as their favourite characters from the worlds of film and animation for the three-day celebration of all things pop culture.
The creative costumes – many handmade – raised some eyebrows on public transport.
From Disney princesses to Japanese anime comic book favourites, the participants brought colour and creativity to the venue.
Comic book characters did battle with each other and there were enough Spider-Men for several multiverse recreations.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.