King leads nation’s tribute to war dead as Kate watches ceremony from balcony

The King has led the nation’s tribute to the country’s war dead during a poignant service of remembrance watched by the Princess of Wales.

Charles laid the first wreath at the Cenotaph in recognition of the fallen from conflicts dating back to the First World War, and other floral tributes followed from members of the royal family, Sir Keir Starmer, other political leaders and foreign diplomats.

Kate viewed the Remembrance Sunday service from a government building balcony overlooking the Cenotaph, as she made a rare public appearance this weekend to attend events marking Armistice Day.

The princess joined Charles and the Prince of Wales at the Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening but missing from the events was Queen Camilla, who is recovering from a chest infection.

Camilla marked the Remembrance Sunday service privately at home, following proceedings live on television at Raymill, her Wiltshire house, after doctors ordered her to miss the annual ceremony.

The wreath-laying ceremony was held after a two-minute silence was observed in the heart of Whitehall and at war memorials in villages, towns and cities across the country.

Among the crowds lining barriers on Whitehall were military veterans proudly wearing their medals, while others waited nearby and later took part in the Royal British Legion march past the memorial.

A volley from a gun fired by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from nearby Horse Guards Parade rang out to signal the start of the two minutes of silent reflection, punctuated by the sound of London traffic, and another booming blast marked its end.

The King laid his wreath on behalf of the nation, after buglers from the Royal Marines played the Last Post. Charles was followed in doing so by the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, with the Queen’s equerry, Major Ollie Plunket, laying her wreath.

Charles wore military dress, as did the other royals, and after laying his wreath he saluted in his greatcoat worn over his uniform of an Admiral of the fleet, with a sword by his side.

His wreath closely resembled a floral tribute produced for his grandfather King George VI – 41 open-style poppy petals made from bonded fabric mounted on black leaves, traditional for a sovereign’s wreath and featuring a tied ribbon in the colours of the King’s racing silk: scarlet, purple and gold.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer stepped forward to pay tribute to the fallen on behalf of the Government with his floral tribute, as did the Conservative Party’s new leader, Kemi Badenoch, other party leaders, senior members of the Cabinet, military chiefs of staff and high commissioners.

Standing close to the Cenotaph were an unprecedented eight former prime ministers: Sir John Major, Sir Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Lord Cameron, Baroness May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

Watching from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office building was Kate standing with the Duchess of Edinburgh. In a neighbouring balcony was Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence with the Duke of Kent, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester stood together in another.

A short service followed the laying of the main wreaths, with Bishop of London Dame Sarah Mullally delivering a prayer.

She told those gathered: “O Almighty God, grant, we beseech thee, that we who here do honour to the memory of those who have died in the service of their country and of the Crown, may be so inspired by the spirit of their love and fortitude that, forgetting all selfish and unworthy motives, we may live only to thy glory and to the service of mankind through Jesus Christ our Lord.”

Kate listened intently as the ceremony progressed and could be seen exchanging words with Sophie.

Whitehall was filled with thousands of spectators who watched the detail of the event on large screens.

As the ceremony drew to a close, Sophie was photographed putting her hand gently on Kate’s back as the pair left the balcony.

The princess has recently completed a course of chemotherapy and is making a slow return to royal duties after being diagnosed with cancer.