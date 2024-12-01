Kurds call for end to ‘attacks’ after police terror probe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kurdish protesters have gathered in central London in response to the arrest of seven people said to be associated with the Kurdistan Workers Party.

Known as the PKK, the group is outlawed by the UK Government.

Several hundred demonstrators gathered, some holding placards with “stop the attacks on Kurds” and “hands off our community centre” written on them.

The protesters – many wearing face coverings – blew whistles, chanted and played music as they made their way through the streets.

“To British people and Metropolitan Police, hands off Kurds,” one man said.

Their march followed a pre-arranged route from Trafalgar Square to Whitehall.

The Metropolitan Police have warned attendees that expressing support for the proscribed group is a criminal offence.

At one point, officers moved in and circled a male protester, but appeared to just take his details rather than arrest him.

The PKK wants an independent Kurdish state in south-east Turkey, and has been banned in the UK since 2001.

Last week, seven people were arrested in London on suspicion of terrorism offences linked to it.

Searches took place at the Kurdish community centre in Haringey, north London, among other locations.

A protest took place on Thursday evening in the vicinity of Green Lanes and Stanhope Gardens, close to the community centre.

The Met said a man was arrested on suspicion of expressing support for a proscribed terrorist organisation related to chanting during the protest.

London is busier than usual this weekend as protests clash with Black Friday shopping and Winter Wonderland festivities.

Chief Superintendent Joe McDonald, who is leading the policing operation, said: “We understand the strength of feeling from the Kurdish community and want to take this opportunity to remind anyone taking part in the march that the PKK is proscribed by the UK Government and expressing support for them is a criminal offence.”