Suspect in double shooting that left girl, eight, badly hurt released on bail

A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of a shooting in which an eight-year-old girl was seriously hurt has been released on bail.

The child was injured along with her 34-year-old father after a gunman opened fire into their car in Southern Row, Ladbroke Grove, west London, on Sunday.

She underwent surgery on Monday and was said to be in a stable condition, while her father has been left with potentially life-changing injuries.

The pair were with her two-year-old sibling and 32-year-old mother, who were both unhurt, at the time of the attack.

Witnesses described the gunman shooting directly into the car, and the harrowing shouts of the girl’s mother after the shooting.

The Metropolitan Police said that the suspect, who was held on suspicion of attempted murder on Monday, had been released on bail until early February.

Investigators are still trying to work out the motive for the violence.

Superintendent Owen Renowden called the shooting “an appalling incident that has left two people seriously injured”.

He said: “I recognise that any shooting has a traumatic impact on the local community.

“There will be a continued presence from our neighbourhood policing teams over the coming days and we are also working closely with our partners to provide additional reassurance.

“Although the investigation is progressing at pace, I want to appeal today to anyone with information that may assist to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, giving the reference CAD5238/24NOV, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.