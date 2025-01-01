17-year-old boy fighting for his life after stabbing on New Year’s Day
A 17-year-old is fighting for his life in hospital after a stabbing in south London on New Year’s Day.
The Metropolitan Police said they were informed by the London Ambulance Service of a stabbing at the junction of Ferndale Road and Brixton Road in Lambeth at around 5.47am on Wednesday.
Officers attended the scene and provided emergency first aid to a 17-year-old boy prior to the arrival of paramedics and medics from the London Air Ambulance.
The Met confirmed the victim was taken to hospital where his injuries are being treated as life-threatening.
No arrests have yet been made.
A spokesperson for the force said: “An investigation is underway and a crime scene remains in place.
“At this early stage, there have been no arrests.
“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, providing the reference 2742/01JAN. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”