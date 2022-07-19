Sixty Hornchurch residents evacuated as fire causes large emergency mobilisation
Dozens were evacuated from an assisted living facility in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Sixty people have been evacuated from an assisted living facility in Hornchurch, east London, after a fire broke out on the second floor.
Around 100 firefighters and more than a dozen fire engines were called to the fire on Mavis Grove just before 1am on Tuesday morning.
London Fire Brigade urged neighbours to close windows despite sweltering overnight temperatures as the fire caused thick black smoke.
“We know it’s a hot night but if you live nearby please close your doors and windows,” the fire department urged residents on social media.
The brigade added that half of a flat on the second floor was alight, as was part of the roof. The cause of the fire was not yet known.
