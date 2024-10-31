Dancing lessons with Strictly champion and Downton Abbey tour up for auction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Dancing lessons with a Strictly Come Dancing champion and a tour of Highclere Estate and Gardens, where Downton Abbey is filmed, are among the experiences up for grabs at a new auction.

Other offerings in The Country Trust sale include a private tour of Cosprop costumiers in London, the creators of costumes in Downton Abbey, Howards End, A Room With A View, Poldark, Game Of Thrones and Peaky Blinders.

The global online auction will feature more than 100 lots and run from Thursday October 31 to Sunday November 10, hosted by independent auctioneers Lacy Scott & Knight.

An Archers’ script signed by members of the cast and donated by Tim Bentinck, who plays David Archer in the series, and memorabilia provided by Stephen Fry, Matt Baker, and Jamie and Jools Oliver will also be available in the auction, with 100% of proceeds going to charity.

Flavia Cacace-Mistry, who will host the dancing lessons for eight people and won the BBC dancing show in 2012 with British artistic gymnast Louis Smith, said she was looking forward to supporting the rural education charity which she said she had a “strong connection” with.

The Naples-born dancer said: “As a professional dancer for over 25 years, I’ve always had a strong connection with nature.

“So, moving to a smallholding in south Devon has really given me a hands-on experience of looking after animals, managing land and growing our own food.

“Farming is hard but such vital work, which is why it’s great that children facing disadvantage are given the opportunity, through The Country Trust, to connect with those who produce our food and look after the land.”

The charity aims to help disadvantaged children in urban areas by giving them access to hands-on experiences in the British countryside to teach them about where their food comes from and how to grow and cook it, while immersing them in rural surroundings for up to five days.

Jill Attenborough, chief executive of The Country Trust said: “All proceeds will help to provide transformative food and farming experiences for children facing disadvantage across England and Wales.

“Most of us live in towns and cities now, and many children have little access to green space, let alone a chance to experience the wonders of the countryside.

“It’s so important for their future, and the future of our world that they have the chance to discover and connect with the land that sustains us all.”

Those wishing to bid on lots can find out more information on The Country Trust website.