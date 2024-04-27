In Pictures: Tweed Run brings a touch of old-fashioned style to London’s streets

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Saturday’s Tweed Run saw cyclists take to the streets of London, with no Lycra in sight, as riders travelled back in time with period costumes.

The event, organised by the Bourne & Hollingsworth company, has become a fixture of the calendar since 2009 but has a throwback feel with costumes and bicycles that might look better in a museum.

Some riders took a lofty view with customised penny farthing bicycles, while one vehicle seemed to have been inspired by Harley-Davidson.

Pipe smokers and loves of period headgear also joined in the procession past London’s sights, which was due to end with tea and snacks.