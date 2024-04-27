Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

In Pictures: Tweed Run brings a touch of old-fashioned style to London’s streets

The annual event sees cyclists in period costumes travel through the streets of London.

PA Reporter
Saturday 27 April 2024 15:27
Riders during the annual Tweed Run cycling event in London (Jeff Moore/PA)
Riders during the annual Tweed Run cycling event in London (Jeff Moore/PA) (PA Wire)

Saturday’s Tweed Run saw cyclists take to the streets of London, with no Lycra in sight, as riders travelled back in time with period costumes.

The event, organised by the Bourne & Hollingsworth company, has become a fixture of the calendar since 2009 but has a throwback feel with costumes and bicycles that might look better in a museum.

Some riders took a lofty view with customised penny farthing bicycles, while one vehicle seemed to have been inspired by Harley-Davidson.

Pipe smokers and loves of period headgear also joined in the procession past London’s sights, which was due to end with tea and snacks.

