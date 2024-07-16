Six injured after bus crashes into scaffolding in west London

Support truly

Six people were injured after a double-decker bus carrying passengers collided with scaffolding attached to a commercial building in west London.

The crash happened shortly before 2.30pm on Tuesday afternoon on Harrow Road in Maida Vale.

The Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service were called to the scene of the crash, which involved a number 18 bus.

The six injured people, including the bus driver, were treated by medics at the scene.

None of the injuries are thought to be serious.

Photos taken by a 19-year-old, who did not wish to share his name, show the aftermath of the scene, in which a bus can be seen crashed into the West Nine Food & Wine shop on Harrow Road.

He told the PA news agency: “There was a large police, ambulance and fire presence, but I personally didn’t see any injuries as I was on the side that wasn’t facing the bus’s doors.”

The Metropolitan Police told PA that road closures and safety cordons are in place in the area.

No arrests have been made.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage of the crash to call police.