Nursing student jailed for killing teenage girl after ‘falling asleep’ at wheel

The 43-year-old was working three jobs when she knocked down and killed Victoria Carson with her car in north London last year.

Sophie Wingate
Sunday 19 December 2021 16:10
Victoria Carson, 13, was knocked down and killed by a car in north London in June 2020 (Met Police/PA)
Victoria Carson, 13, was knocked down and killed by a car in north London in June 2020 (Met Police/PA)

A nursing student who was working three full-time jobs and had “fallen asleep” at the wheel when she killed a 13-year-old girl has been jailed.

Gardene De Carvalho, 43, of East Barnet, was found guilty on Friday of causing Victoria Carson’s death by dangerous driving at Wood Green Crown Court.

She received a three-and-a-half-year sentence, but with a 16-month discount due to her “previous good character”, the Metropolitan Police said on Saturday.

She was also disqualified from driving for four years.

Gardene De Carvalho, 43, has been jailed for causing the death of a 13-year-old girl by dangerous driving (Met Police/PA)

Recommended

Ms De Carvalho struck the teenager, who was walking along the pavement in East Barnet, north London with her Fiat 500 on June 29 2020.

Police said that nursing student Ms De Carvalho had worked around 440 hours – or 15 hours every day – in the month leading up to the crash.

She was in the second year of a nursing degree at university and had a vocational placement at a London hospital.

On top of that, she was working two other paid full-time jobs, one working nights at a care home and another as a private carer during the day.

She regularly drove her car to her various jobs, despite not having the correct insurance cover, according to police.

During her trial, Ms De Carvalho said she had “blacked out” just before the collision and had “no memory” until shortly afterwards.

The prosecution case was that she had fallen asleep at the wheel due to her excessive working hours.

Detective Sergeant Matt Smith said: “De Carvalho seemed to feel entitled to drive around London, regardless of her fitness to be behind the wheel.

“Her refusal to take responsibility for using the roads safely led to the death of a young girl, and my thoughts and deepest sympathies remain with Victoria’s family.

“This tragic case should serve as a reminder to all drivers. It is your legal responsibility to ensure that you are entirely fit to drive and not putting yourself and others in danger. Failing to accept that responsibility can destroy lives and lead to your imprisonment.”

Recommended

Paying tribute to their “beautiful daughter” after her death, the girl’s parents Gary and Roxana Carson said: “Victoria was loved dearly by so many of her friends with whom she shared many interests, especially caring for cats and playing tennis.

“We will deeply miss Victoria’s smile, her laugh and her energy, but our beautiful, generous daughter will forever remain in our hearts.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in