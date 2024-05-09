Hainault attack survivor thought he was going to die

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A man who was injured after an alleged sword attacker burst into his home has said he thought his family was going to die.

Henry De Los Rios Polania, 35, an IT engineer from Hainault, north-east London, was among four people who were injured during a 20-minute rampage by an alleged sword attacker who is said to have murdered 14-year-old schoolboy Daniel Anjorin on April 30.

Mr De Los Rios Polania, who needed surgery for a hand injury, told BBC News: “I thought I was going to die… even my wife and child. We thought we were going to die that morning.”

He and his wife had opened their eyes after falling asleep watching TV to find a man with a sword standing in front of them.

Mr De Los Rios Polania said: “I believe a miracle happened in that room.”

He has previously been described by his sister, Jessica De Los Rios, 31, as a “hero” for finding a way to protect his family.

Mr De Los Rios Polania is expected to need further surgery. His wife and four-year-old daughter were not injured.

Marcus Arduini Monzo, 36, allegedly attacked Daniel as he walked to school and injured four other people – including two police officers – during five separate incidents over 20 minutes which are said to have begun after he allegedly crashed a van into a fence.

A provisional three-week trial has been scheduled at the Old Bailey from February 3 next year.

Monzo has been charged with Daniel’s murder, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was also charged with aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article.

Daniel’s devastated parents issued a statement paying tribute to their “loved and amazing son”.

They said: “We as a family are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Daniel.

“It is difficult for us at this time to process what has happened to him and that he will never come home. Daniel had left the house for school and then he was gone.

“Our children have lost their loving and precious brother and we have lost the most loved and amazing son.”

The family sent “best wishes” for the other victims of the “unthinkable incident” and thanked the local community for their support.

On Sunday, more than 300 people gathered at a vigil to pay tribute to Daniel.