Two arrests amid murder probe after body of newborn baby girl found in bin

A newborn baby girl at the centre of a murder investigation was found dead in a bin after being delivered at home, police have said.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called shortly after 2pm on Monday to reports of a woman presenting at hospital who had given birth.

Officers and London Ambulance Service workers then attended a residential address in Taviton Street, in the Euston area, following reports of a “concern for welfare”.

The body of a newborn baby girl was found in a refuse container outside the address, the force said.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, child neglect and concealment of a birth.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of child destruction contrary to Section 1 of the Infant Life Preservation Act 1929.

This is a terribly sad and upsetting case for everyone involved and I would like to thank local residents for their patience as we continue with our inquiries Detective Chief Inspector Neil John

Police said both have been released on bail pending further inquiries and a crime scene remains in place.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, leading the investigation, said: “We have carried out a range of inquiries since the body of a newborn baby girl was recovered on Monday.

“Following forensic examination, we can now confirm that the baby was delivered full-term inside a residential address and her remains were later recovered by officers from a refuse container outside the building at Taviton Street.

“This is a terribly sad and upsetting case for everyone involved and I would like to thank local residents for their patience as we continue with our inquiries and urge anyone with information to get in touch.”

Anyone who has information relating to this incident but has not yet spoken with officers should call 101, quoting 4897/8JUL.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.