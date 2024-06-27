London council chief charged with drink-driving and drug possession

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A London council chief has been charged with drink-driving and drug possession, after allegedly failing to stop at the scene of a road accident.

Lambeth Council chief executive Bayo Dosunmu, 46, was arrested on Sunday in the Westminster area of the city, the Metropolitan Police said.

Scotland Yard said he had been charged with possession of a class A drug, failing to stop after a road accident, driving above the prescribed alcohol limit and using a motor vehicle in a public place without third-party insurance.

Dosunmu, of Hammersmith, west London, will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court in August, the force said.

He is paid £187,000 a year according to the council’s pay policy statement.

A Lambeth Council spokesman said: “Chief executive Bayo Dosunmu is currently away from work and the council has put in place interim leadership arrangements.

“We are unable to make any further comment due to an ongoing police investigation.”

Dosunmu is the former executive director of Homes England, having also worked for the Welsh government and the Olympic Delivery Authority, according to his gov.uk profile.