Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Woman and two boys found dead inside London house

Police said detectives are not seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation.

PA Reporter
Friday 10 March 2023 12:14
A woman and two boys were found dead inside a property (Peter Byrne/PA)
A woman and two boys were found dead inside a property (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

A woman and two young boys have been found dead at a house in south-east London.

Police and paramedics were called to the home on Mayfield Road in Belvedere at 11.50am on Thursday after concerns were raised for their welfare.

The 47-year-old woman and two boys, aged nine and seven, were found dead inside.

The Metropolitan Police said detectives are not actively seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation.

A spokesperson said: “Next of kin have been notified.

Recommended

“Post-mortem examinations will be arranged in due course.”

The Met’s Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation.

A spokesman for London Ambulance Service (LAS) said they sent a medic in a fast response car and two incident response officers to the scene after being called at 12.16pm.

LAS said all three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in