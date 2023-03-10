Woman and two boys found dead inside London house
Police said detectives are not seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation.
A woman and two young boys have been found dead at a house in south-east London.
Police and paramedics were called to the home on Mayfield Road in Belvedere at 11.50am on Thursday after concerns were raised for their welfare.
The 47-year-old woman and two boys, aged nine and seven, were found dead inside.
The Metropolitan Police said detectives are not actively seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation.
A spokesperson said: “Next of kin have been notified.
“Post-mortem examinations will be arranged in due course.”
The Met’s Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation.
A spokesman for London Ambulance Service (LAS) said they sent a medic in a fast response car and two incident response officers to the scene after being called at 12.16pm.
LAS said all three were pronounced dead at the scene.