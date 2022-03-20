Man, 22, arrested over murder of 19-year-old student in London
Metropolitan Police officers arrested Maher Maaroufe, 22, on Sunday afternoon on suspicion of murder and assault on police.
A man wanted by police in connection with the death of a student in central London has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Scotland Yard said.
Metropolitan Police officers detained Maher Maaroufe, 22, on Sunday afternoon, a day after 19-year-old Sabita Thanwani died at student accommodation in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell.
The force said Maaroufe was arrested on suspicion of murder and assault on police and he remains in police custody.
Officers were called to Arbour House, in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell, at around 5.10am on Saturday to reports that Ms Thanwani, a British national, was injured.
They attended along with medics to find she had suffered serious neck injuries but, despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The force subsequently launched an appeal to trace Maaroufe later on Saturday.
Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who is leading the investigation, said: “I would like to thank everyone for publicising and sharing our appeal to trace Maaroufe.
“Sabita’s family have been updated with this development and continue to be supported by specially trained officers. Our deepest condolences are with them.
“I would ask everyone to respect their privacy at this indescribably devastating time for them as they come to terms with Sabita’s murder.”
