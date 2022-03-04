Man charged with murdering 20-year-old sought by police

A man has been charged with murdering a 20-year-old who police had been seeking in connection with a number of robbery offences.

The Metropolitan Police said Dejour Jones, 24, was arrested on suspicion of murdering Jamie Gilbey on Thursday, and he was charged the following day.

His arrest followed the discovery of suspicious items near Love Lane in South Norwood by officers on patrol in the area on Sunday afternoon, the force said.

Mr Gilbey, from the Crystal Palace area, was last seen on January 27.

The Met said he had been the subject of a missing person’s appeal and was being sought in connection with a number of robbery offences.

Specialist officers are continuing to carry out searches of South Norwood Lakes in Croydon, south London.

The Met has asked that anyone who was fishing or using the path around the lake to call police if they think they saw anything suspicious, and said they want to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity on roads near the lake, including Auckland Road, Sylvan Road and Woodvale Avenue.

Jones, of no fixed address, will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday.