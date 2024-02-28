Two charged with murder after south London house fire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man and a woman have been charged with murder after a 49-year-old man was found dead following a house fire in south London.

Mayara Loiola Ataide, 34, and Gevaldo Tavares Dos Santos, 46, both of no fixed address, will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court later on Wednesday.

They are also charged with two counts of arson with intent to endanger life.

The blaze broke out at a house that is divided into bedsits in Glenister Park Road, Streatham, shortly after 7pm on Sunday.

The 49-year-old man was found dead inside.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by family liaison officers, the Metropolitan Police said.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting incident number CAD 5631/25Feb, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.