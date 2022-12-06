Morocco fans celebrate World Cup win with dancing and singing on London streets

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hundreds of football fans took to the streets of London to celebrate Morocco’s win over Spain in the World Cup, with one onlooker describing the scene as “such a surreal experience” as smoke bombs were set off and dancing ensued.

Spain were beaten in the last 16 after Morocco won on penalties and, for the first time in their history, reached the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Passersby commented on the scene in Edgware Road, where groups of people could be seen chanting, singing, and setting off smoke bombs in the street.

People in cars were even “hanging out of their car windows with Moroccan flags” according to one onlooker.

“It was incredible, there were lots of flags everywhere, not just Moroccan flags but flags of almost every African nation,” Jahmell-Hasan Rhys Campbell, a 21-year-old student from London, told the PA news agency.

“The cars were beeping every second, people were dancing in the street and hanging out of their car windows with Moroccan flags, it was such a surreal experience.

“(There were) easily around 300 people.”

Another person, who recorded the celebrations from the top deck of a passing bus, said everyone seemed “in very high spirits”.

“I don’t follow football closely so at first I wasn’t sure what was happening,” Lucie Bickerdike, 37, told PA.

“There were lots of car horns blaring all down the street, chanting, dancing, flares and fireworks.

“At one point a group boarded the bus singing and dancing, and then left again,” the PR agency owner added.