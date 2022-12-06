Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Morocco fans celebrate World Cup win with dancing and singing on London streets

One onlooker described the celebration as ‘such a surreal experience’.

Lily Ford
Tuesday 06 December 2022 20:49
Lucie Bickerdike took a video of the celebrations from the top deck of a bus (Lucie Bickerdike/PA)
Lucie Bickerdike took a video of the celebrations from the top deck of a bus (Lucie Bickerdike/PA)

Hundreds of football fans took to the streets of London to celebrate Morocco’s win over Spain in the World Cup, with one onlooker describing the scene as “such a surreal experience” as smoke bombs were set off and dancing ensued.

Spain were beaten in the last 16 after Morocco won on penalties and, for the first time in their history, reached the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Passersby commented on the scene in Edgware Road, where groups of people could be seen chanting, singing, and setting off smoke bombs in the street.

People in cars were even “hanging out of their car windows with Moroccan flags” according to one onlooker.

Recommended

“It was incredible, there were lots of flags everywhere, not just Moroccan flags but flags of almost every African nation,” Jahmell-Hasan Rhys Campbell, a 21-year-old student from London, told the PA news agency.

“The cars were beeping every second, people were dancing in the street and hanging out of their car windows with Moroccan flags, it was such a surreal experience.

“(There were) easily around 300 people.”

Another person, who recorded the celebrations from the top deck of a passing bus, said everyone seemed “in very high spirits”.

“I don’t follow football closely so at first I wasn’t sure what was happening,” Lucie Bickerdike, 37, told PA.

“There were lots of car horns blaring all down the street, chanting, dancing, flares and fireworks.

“At one point a group boarded the bus singing and dancing, and then left again,” the PR agency owner added.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in