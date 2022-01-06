Months of strikes set to cause disruption to London’s Night Tube

Travellers in London are being warned that strikes by Tube drivers could cause “severe disruption” to night services on weekend evenings until June.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on Friday and Saturday evenings from this weekend on the Central and Victoria lines in a dispute over rosters.

The action is set to continue on weekend evenings until June, with passengers urged to check before they travel and use buses to complete journeys.

London Underground (LU) said new rosters included assurances that there will be no job cuts, the option of permanent work for those on part-time contracts, and only scheduling up to four night shift weekends per year.

LU managing director Andy Lord said: “We’re disappointed that once again the RMT is continuing to push for strike action that is likely to cause further unnecessary disruption.

“We’re calling on the RMT to join us for talks so we can work together to resolve this dispute around roster changes, which mean no job losses and greater flexibility for drivers.

“If these six months of action do go ahead, we will continue to operate as regular a service as possible. However, customers are advised to check before they travel and use buses to complete their journeys where required.

“I apologise to them for the impact this unnecessary action will have on their journeys.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “If London Underground and the mayor thought this fight for progressive and family-friendly working practices was going away they need to think again.

We strongly encourage RMT to call off these strikes in order to give viable hospitality businesses in the capital the best possible chance of survival Jace Tyrrell, New West End Company

“RMT has repeatedly put forward cost neutral proposals that would repair the damage unleashed by deleting 200 driver posts and which would dig LU out of this mess.

“They have ignored us and that approach will have severe consequences for Londoners through to the summer.”

Jace Tyrrell, chief executive at New West End Company, said: “Following another challenging festive period, hospitality and leisure businesses hope that the start of 2022 will bring optimism and footfall, however the new year joy has been depleted by the threat of even more disruptions caused by the planned Night Tube strikes.

“The proposed six-month strike action threatens the West End’s night-time economy at a critical point when many businesses will be looking to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

“We strongly encourage RMT to call off these strikes in order to give viable hospitality businesses in the capital the best possible chance of survival.”