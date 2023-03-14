London Paddington commuters face second day of delays and cancellations

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rail commuters travelling to and from London Paddington are suffering a second day of disruption because of damage to overhead electric wires.

Elizabeth line, Great Western Railway and Heathrow Express services are affected by the issue.

Cables between London Paddington and Slough in Berkshire were damaged at around noon on Monday, preventing trains from running on some lines.

Cancellations and delays continued into the Tuesday morning peak period while Network Rail worked to fix the damage.

Disruption was expected until the end of the day.

London Paddington is the UK’s sixth busiest railway station.

Office of Rail and Road figures show it was used for an average of more than 65,000 journeys each day in the year to the end of March 2022.