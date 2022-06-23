In Pictures: Pickets and fewer passengers as second rail strike hits services
Edinburgh Waverley, London Euston, London Paddington and Liverpool Lime Street were among the stations seeing fewer passengers than a typical weekday.
Thousands of railway workers are staging their second strike of the week, impacting services across the country.
Around 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators walked out again on Thursday after talks failed to resolve a bitter row over pay, jobs and conditions.
Just one in five trains are running, and they are mostly restricted to main lines, with around half of the network closed.
Services started later than normal at 7.30am and will shut down early at 6.30pm.
The Government has announced plans to change the law to enable businesses to supply skilled agency workers to plug staffing gaps during industrial action.
Network Rail welcomed the move but Labour and unions condemned it as a “recipe for disaster”.
