Three arrested in Jobari Gooden murder probe

Mr Gooden was attacked outside a barber’s shop in Peckham Rye, south-east London, at around 3.15pm on December 17.

William Janes
Friday 24 December 2021 14:55
Jobari Gooden (Metropolitan Police/PA) NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
Jobari Gooden (Metropolitan Police/PA) NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Three people have been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed outside a barber’s shop in a busy London street in broad daylight.

Jobari Gooden, 27, was attacked outside House of Ramish2 in Peckham Rye south-east London, at around 3.15pm on December 17.

Emergency services attended the scene responding to reports of a fight in Choumert Road, where they found Mr Gooden suffering stab wounds.

He was taken to a south London hospital where he died shortly after 6pm.

Recommended

On Thursday, police arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder at an address in Gillingham Kent.

A man and woman, both aged 37, were arrested at the same address on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three remain in custody.

Detectives are still appealing for information and are urging anyone who may be able to help with their investigation to contact police directly by calling 101 and quote CAD 4252/17DEC.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in