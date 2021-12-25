Three charged in murder probe after man stabbed outside barber’s

Jobari Gooden was killed in Peckham Rye, south-east London, on December 17.

Catherine Wylie
Saturday 25 December 2021 08:19
Jobari Gooden (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Jobari Gooden (Metropolitan Police/PA)
(PA Media)

A man has been charged with murder after a stabbing outside a barber’s shop in a busy London street.

Jobari Gooden, 27, was attacked outside House of Ramish2 in Peckham Rye south-east London, at around 3.15pm on December 17.

Emergency services responded to reports of a fight in Choumert Road where they found Mr Gooden with stab wounds.

He was taken to a south London hospital where he died shortly after 6pm.

Scotland Yard said Momodou Lamin Faal, 27, of Lyndhurst Way, Peckham who was arrested at a residential property in Gillingham Kent on December 23, has been charged with murder.

Recommended

Olushola Eletu, 39, whose address was not confirmed, and Elishah Anderson, 39, of Lettsom Street, Peckham, have been charged with perverting the course of justice.

The Met said all three will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in