In Pictures: Good Friday holiday brings warmest day of the year so far

The 22C registered in central London was the highest in 2022.

Pa Reporters
Friday 15 April 2022 16:59
A visitor to Wanstead Park in east London cycles past this year’s bluebells (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
A visitor to Wanstead Park in east London cycles past this year’s bluebells (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)

Good Friday brought the hottest temperature of the year as the thermometer moved up to 22C (71.6F).

The reading at St James’ Park in central London set the new standard for the year.

People made the most of their day off by enjoying the great outdoors, with Bournemouth beach a magnet for many.

The sun rises at Littlestone beach in Kent (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)
People on the beach in Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Sunseekers savour the spring weather (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)
Bluebells in Wanstead Park, east London, on the hottest day of the year so far (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)
Stuart Henderson enjoys sunshine from his hut on Bournemouth beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)
Paddleboarders in the sea off the Dorset coast (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)
Visitors to Hollow Ponds in Epping Forest, east London, enjoy the warm weather (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)
Bournemouth pier in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in