In Pictures: Good Friday holiday brings warmest day of the year so far

Good Friday brought the hottest temperature of the year as the thermometer moved up to 22C (71.6F).

The reading at St James’ Park in central London set the new standard for the year.

People made the most of their day off by enjoying the great outdoors, with Bournemouth beach a magnet for many.

The sun rises at Littlestone beach in Kent (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

People on the beach in Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Sunseekers savour the spring weather (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Bluebells in Wanstead Park, east London, on the hottest day of the year so far (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Stuart Henderson enjoys sunshine from his hut on Bournemouth beach (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Paddleboarders in the sea off the Dorset coast (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Visitors to Hollow Ponds in Epping Forest, east London, enjoy the warm weather (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)