In Pictures: UK shivers as temperatures plunge

Snow and fog blanketed the country on Monday as the icy snap continued.

Pa
Monday 12 December 2022 11:21
People walk through the snow in Greenwich Park, London (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

As the wintry weather causes gridlock on the roads and grounds flights for some frustrated travellers, others were out enjoying the snow around the UK.

It was the coldest night of the year so far, with temperatures in Braemar in northern Scotland dipping below minus 15C.

Several rail lines were closed and there were severe delays to London Underground trains, with all but one line affected.

