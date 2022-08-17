Jump to content
Tributes paid to elderly Irishman killed in London attack

Thomas O’Halloran was killed in a ‘shocking act’ of ‘unprovoked violence’.

Michelle Devane
Wednesday 17 August 2022 22:45
Forensic officers at the scene near to Cayton Road, Greenford, in west London, where an elderly man who had been riding a mobility scooter was stabbed to death (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Forensic officers at the scene near to Cayton Road, Greenford, in west London, where an elderly man who had been riding a mobility scooter was stabbed to death (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

Tributes have been paid to an Irishman killed in a London stabbing.

Thomas O’Halloran was slain in a “shocking act” of “unprovoked violence” on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The 87-year old died after being attacked in his mobility scooter in the Greenford area of west London.

The Metropolitan police said a “dangerous” knife-wielding man seen fleeing the scene is being hunted by detectives.

Mr O’Halloran, who lived in Greenford, was originally from Ennistymon, Co Clare in the west of Ireland.

The local community in Clare expressed their “deep shock” following the pensioner’s death.

Mr O’Halloran is survived by his family, including his sister, two brothers, nieces and nephews.

Local Fine Gael senator Martin Conway said Mr O’Halloran visited Ireland regularly and that his death has left his home community in Ennistymon and north Clare in “deep shock and sadness”.

Mr Conway described it as “almost unbelievable” that an elderly man using a mobility scooter was targeted in daylight.

“It is truly shocking,” he said.

“I sincerely hope the perpetrators are brought to justice as soon as possible.”

Police want to speak to this man about the stabbing (Metropolitan Police/PA)
(PA Wire)

“Tommy, as he was known, left Ennistymon for London 71 years ago but travelled home almost every year until about 10 years ago.

“He was a very popular man in the Greenford area of London, where he regularly played music and often busked for charity. Most recently, he raised money for the Ukrainian community living in London.

“I would like to offer my deepest sympathies to the O’Halloran family both in London and Ennistymon at this very difficult time for them.”

Local councillor Fianna Fail Shane Talty offered his sympathies to the Ennistymon community and Mr O’Halloran’s family.

Mr Talty said Mr O’Halloran left Clare as a young man but remained in contact with family there.

“Terribly sad way to see a long life brought to an end,” he said.

