Police appeal for help tracing man over murder of teenager in north London

Police are appealing for help in identifying a man regarding the murder of a teenager in north London almost two years ago, as the victim’s family remain “desperate for answers”.

Deshaun James Tuitt was 15 when he was fatally stabbed in Highbury Fields, Islington, north London, shortly before 9pm on August 4 2022.

Almost two years on, the Metropolitan Police have launched a new appeal for information and released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the murder.

Detective Inspector Ben Dalloway said: “Our investigation into Deshaun’s death is ongoing and we want to hear from anyone who can name the man in the picture.

Deshaun James Tuitt was 15 when he was fatally stabbed at Highbury Fields, Islington (Met Police/PA) ( PA Archive )

“I urge anyone who has information about the man pictured, or about Deshaun’s murder, to please do the right thing and get in touch either in person or anonymously.

“His family are desperate for answers and we are doing everything we can to get them the justice they need.

“If the man in the image is you, don’t wait for us to contact you, please get in touch without delay.”

There were a large number of youngsters and adults in the area surrounding where Deshaun was attacked and his family has previously urged anyone with information to come forward.

Sandrina Tuitt, Deshaun’s aunt, told reporters in 2022 that it was “heart-wrenching” for the family to “live life knowing he’s never coming back”.

“We know people are scared and people don’t want to talk. They don’t want to talk to the police – they’ll talk amongst their friends,” she added.

Anyone with information should contact police as soon as possible on 0208 345 3865 quoting 7948/04AUG22.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.