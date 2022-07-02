Dogs don rainbow wings, bandanas, and drive hot pink mini cars at London Pride

One attendee said seeing the dogs donned in colour added ‘that extra level of joy’ to the day.

Lily Ford
Saturday 02 July 2022 19:08
One canine was pictured at the helm of a mini pink car (Frankie Fermi/Becca Ives)
Humans were not the only ones celebrating Pride in the capital on Saturday as dressed-up pups also took to the streets.

Dogs sporting rainbow wings, pride bandanas and following the march at the wheel of a hot pink mini car were photographed and posted on social media.

They joined thousands for the 50th anniversary of the UK’s first Pride parade and for what was also the first Pride in London since the pandemic.

Frankie Fermi said seeing the pups added an ‘extra level of joy’ to the day (Frankie Fermi/PA)

Attendees said seeing the dogs donned in colour added “that extra level of joy” to the day.

“Seeing pups march as well with their owners added that extra level of joy to an already great day,” Frankie Fermi, 33, told the PA news agency.

Lady wore a Pride bandana for the parade on Saturday (Becca Ives/PA)

“It was great to finally be able to march again post-Covid.

“The atmosphere was amazing and all in all it felt really good to be able to be around other members of the LGBT+ community,” the social media manager added.

One canine was pictured at the helm of a mini pink car, standing on all fours as Pride flags were waved above.

Another couple of corgis were spotted marching wearing rainbow-coloured leis.

Some corgis were sporting rainbow leis (Michael T. Chan/PA)

A pup named Lady posed for the camera while wearing a Pride bandana, complete with a rainbow heart.

Milo and Apollo were pictured by their owner, Mark Pakianathan, during the parade.

Others resembled fairies in their Pride outfits (Frankie Fermi/PA)

The event, which organisers are called the “biggest and most inclusive event in history”, also features a line-up of artists performing across four stages around Central London as popstar Ava Max closes the show on the Trafalgar Square stage.

