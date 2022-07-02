In Pictures: Pride parade returns to streets of London
The event marked the 50th anniversary of the UK’s first Pride parade.
The 50th anniversary of the UK’s first Pride parade has been marked as the colourful procession returned to the streets of London.
Due to Covid restrictions, the annual event has not been held for the past two years.
Floats lined Park Lane ahead of the main march through the capital, which was led by Gay Liberation Front (GLF) activists.
More than a million people are expected to descend on the city for the parade and associated celebrations.
More than 600 LGBT+ community groups are joining the march, which will pass significant sites from the UK’s first LGBT+ movement.
As part of what organisers are calling the “biggest and most inclusive event in history”, there is a line-up of artists performing across four stages around central London.
