Politicians and members of the media rub shoulders at Murdoch annual party

Politicians from across the parties rubbed shoulders with members of the media at Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch’s annual party.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer were among those attending the event at Spencer House in London on Thursday.

Mr Sunak arrived with his wife, Akshata Murty, where they were joined by former prime minister Liz Truss and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Cabinet member attendees also included Home Secretary Suella Braverman, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden.

Journalists and broadcasters invited to the party included DJ Chris Evans, Vanessa Feltz and Daily Mail columnist Sarah Vine.

Media tycoon Mr Murdoch, 92, was pictured arriving alone to the event, after having called off his engagement to Ann Lesley Smith in April, just two weeks after announcing it in the US media.

It comes after a judge ruled that a claim by actor Hugh Grant over alleged phone hacking by The Sun newspaper, which is published by Mr Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN), could proceed to trial.

The British actor, 62, is bringing legal action alleging he was targeted by journalists and private investigators against NGN, which denies any unlawful activity.

The trial is due to take place in January next year.