How much more expensive will my train ticket be next year?

Rail fares are increasing.

Neil Lancefield
Friday 17 December 2021 13:28
Rail fares are increasing by 3.8% from March 2022 (Ben Birchall/PA)
Here are 10 examples of potential rail fare rises across Britain in 2022, including in Transport Secretary Grant Shapps’s Welwyn Hatfield seat.

Figures are based on an increase of 3.8%, which is the maximum allowed under a cap set by the Department for Transport.

An annual season ticket from Brighton to London could hit £5,353 next year (Adam Davy/PA)
The table compares the cost of annual season tickets bought today and after a 3.8% rise.

It does not include the price paid if within-London travelcards are also purchased for Tube and bus journeys in the capital.

Annual tickets from Liverpool to Manchester could potentially go up by £132 in 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)
ROUTE – TODAY – AFTER 3.8% RISE – INCREASE

Woking to London – £3,528 – £3,662 – £134

Tweedbank to Edinburgh – £2,948 – £3,060 – £112

Brighton to London (any route) – £5,108 – £5,302 – £194

Whitehaven to Carlisle – £2,084 – £2,163 – £79

Neath to Cardiff – £1,852 – £1,922 – £70

Annual season tickets between Cardiff and Neath could reach £1,941 next year (David Davies/PA)
Welwyn Garden City to London – £3,180 – £3,300 – £153

Liverpool to Manchester (any route) – £2,760 – £2,865 – £105

Gloucester to Birmingham (any route) – £4,468 – £4,638 – £170

Bangor to Llandudno – £1,232 – £1,279 – £47

Edinburgh to Glasgow (any route) – £4,268 – £4,430 – £162

