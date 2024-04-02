One month to local, mayoral and police commissioner elections: Key dates

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There is just one month to go until voters across England and Wales head to the polls on Thursday May 2 to choose new councillors, mayors and police commissioners.

It will be the last big electoral test for all the political parties before the general election, which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has indicated will be in the second half of this year.

There will be at least one poll in every area of the two nations, with some voters getting to cast a ballot in several types of elections.

No polls are scheduled to take place in Scotland or Northern Ireland.

More than 2,500 council seats will be up for grabs across 107 local authorities in England while police and crime commissioners (PCCs) will be elected in all parts of England and Wales except Greater Manchester, London, North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire.

Voters in Greater Manchester, the Liverpool City Region, London, South Yorkshire, the Tees Valley area, the West Midlands and West Yorkshire will be choosing their next regional mayor while three areas are choosing a directly-elected mayor for the first time: Derbyshire & Nottinghamshire (to be known as the East Midlands mayor); North East England; and York & North Yorkshire.

There will also be elections in London for the city-wide Assembly and in Salford for the city’s next directly-elected mayor.

All voters will need to show a form of photographic identification at their polling station in order to cast a ballot at the elections, such as a passport, driving licence or blue badge.

Anyone without an acceptable form of ID will be able to apply to their local council for a special certificate.

These are the key dates between now and polling day:

– April 5, 4pm: Deadline for nomination of candidates.

– April 16, 11.59pm: Deadline to register to vote.

– April 17, 5pm: Deadline to apply for a postal vote.

– April 24, 5pm: Deadline to apply for a proxy vote, and to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate (which is available to eligible voters who do not have a valid photo ID).

– May 2: Election day. Polls open from 7am to 10pm.

– Overnight May 2 into May 3: Results due from around a third of councils and for three PCCs.

– May 3: Results due from most councils and PCCs, plus the mayors for the East Midlands, North East, Tees Valley and York & North Yorkshire.

– May 4: Results due for mayors for Greater Manchester, Liverpool City Region, London, Salford, South Yorkshire, West Midlands and West Yorkshire; members of the London Assembly; some PCCs; and a small number of councils.

– May 5: Results due from two remaining PCCs, one remaining council, plus any delayed declarations.