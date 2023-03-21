Sadiq Khan switches on UK’s first ever Ramadan lights in London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Mayor of London has switched on the city’s first ever celebratory Ramadan lights.

The installation of 30,000 sustainable lights, which on this scale are the first in Europe, will illuminate Piccadilly Circus for the month of Ramadan.

The festival is observed by Muslims, including Sadiq Khan, who this year will fast in daylight hours from March 22 to April 21.

The initiative was driven by non-profit organisation Ramadan Lights UK, who rallied to set up the display through public donations.

Its founder, Aisha Desai, said: “As a child, a trip into central London to see the festive lights was an annual treat.

“My sister and I would lie in the back of the car looking at the lights through the sunroof. It was magical.

“As a proud Muslim, I wanted to bring some of that magic to my community… And three years ago, that journey began with Ramadan Lights.

“And our generous donors have helped us go from strength to strength.”

The lights read Happy Ramadan, with glittering moons and stars to match.

The curated concept depicts the phases of the moon throughout Ramadan.