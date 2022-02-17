Councils open homeless shelters and halt bin collections as storm set to hit

A number of councils across the UK are to help shelter homeless people and halt bin collections with Storm Eunice set to batter the country on Friday.

With the storm approaching, some local authorities have activated their Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) to provide emergency accommodation for rough sleepers.

London mayor Sadiq Khan has announced that shelters are being opened on Thursday evening for people who are sleeping rough.

The scheme usually operates when temperatures drop to below freezing.

The protocol compels councils and homelessness charities to open emergency accommodation for people who are sleeping rough during weather conditions that could pose a threat to their lives.

Mr Khan tweeted: “#StormEunice is expected to bring extremely strong winds across London tonight. We’re opening emergency shelters for anyone sleeping rough to have a warm and safe place to stay.

“Help connect people sleeping rough with the local services that can support them.”

Cornwall Council, Breckland Council near Norfolk and Stoke-On-Trent City Council are among those across the country to have announced similar moves.

It was reported that all bins and recycling collections for Bristol have been postponed because of Storm Eunice, with the same occurring in Dorset and the Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole area.

Newport City Council in Wales and Huntingdonshire District Council in Cambridgeshire have also said bin collections will not take place.

An announcement from Southampton City Council said: “All bin collection services in Southampton will be postponed on Friday due to the Met Office’s warning of the imminent risk of potential injury or danger to life posed by Storm Eunice.

“The decision to cancel the collection rounds has been taken in order to safeguard the public and staff members from the risk of flying debris, falling trees and branches and the dangers of loading and unloading bins from the lifting mechanisms of waste vehicles in very strong winds.

“All scheduled collection rounds of household waste, recycling waste, garden waste, glass recycling, commercial trade waste, large waste containers (used in blocks of flats) and paid-for bulky waste collections (large items collected kerbside) will be cancelled tomorrow.

“Residents are advised not to put bins out as they could be blown over.

“We will endeavour to make catch-up collections as soon as possible, more information will follow as soon as it is available.”

West of England metro mayor Dan Norris has encouraged residents to exercise extreme caution and take all possible precautions.

“I’m urging all local people to act sensibly and take all reasonable precautions with the approach of Storm Eunice,” he said.

“People should stay indoors if possible and only take journeys if they are really necessary.

“Don’t risk your safety and please play your part in keeping the pressure off our amazing emergency services.”

In Somerset, all schools, colleges and other council services will be closed.

All waste collections will be suspended, with recycling centres and libraries closed.

Bristol City Council was advising schools to close in the city because of the weather.

In Ceredigion, all council services will be suspended on Friday, including leisure centres and swimming pools, museums, libraries and waste collection services.