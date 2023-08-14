Two injured in homophobic stabbing outside nightclub

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two men were taken to hospital after being stabbed in a homophobic attack outside a nightclub.

The pair, one aged in their 20s and the other in their 30s, were in Clapham High Street, south London, at around 10.15pm on Sunday when they were targeted.

They were treated in hospital and discharged.

Metropolitan Police officers are searching for the suspect in the attack, that they are treating as homophobic.

Detective Inspector Gary Castle said: “We are acutely aware of the shock this attack will cause members of the LGBT+ community and want to reassure people that an urgent investigation is ongoing to locate the person responsible.

“We recently announced the reinstatement of LGBT+ community liaison officers for each of our 12 basic command units in London to support and advise on investigations where homophobia is a motive, and to ensure the community has a dedicated point of contact to address any concerns they may have.”

A spokesperson for the Two Brewers pub, a gay bar and nightclub, said security has been boosted in the wake of the stabbing.

They said: “We are fully supporting the police in their investigation regarding this unprovoked attack and our thoughts are with the victims and their families.

“We would like to reassure the LGBTQIA+ community that the safety and security of our guests remains our number one priority, our CCTV has been handed over to the police and enhanced security measures have now been put in place.”

Drag performer Mary Mac, who was at the Two Brewers in Clapham High Street on Sunday, said on Twitter: “It’s shocking and disgusting that in 2023 this is becoming frighteningly more frequent.

“The team at The Two Brewers were incredible in dealing with this and keeping us inside the venue safe, glad the victims have been discharged and hope they are with loved ones now to help.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan urged witnesses to come forward.

Writing on Twitter, now known as X, he said: “This is abhorrent. There is no place for hate in London.

“It’s a huge relief the victims are out of hospital – my thoughts remain with them and their loved ones.

“If you have any information, please do not stay silent.”

Labour MP for Vauxhall Florence Eshalomi said: “Having spoken to people in the area this afternoon, I know how alarming this shocking attack has been to the LGBTQ+ community in Clapham and across my Vauxhall constituency. My thoughts are with the victims, who I hope will be supported to make a full recovery.

“On my regular walkabouts in Clapham, the issue of hate crime has been raised by local LGBTQ+ businesses. If this is confirmed as a homophobic attack, it is a stark reminder of the discrimination and danger that LGBTQ+ people still face in society. We must continue to fight so that everyone feels safe being who they are.

“I urge anyone with information to come forward to the police as soon as possible, so that the person responsible can be brought to justice.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7198/13Aug, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.