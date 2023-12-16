Skaters take over London streets wearing Santa outfits to provide festive cheer

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hundreds of skaters took to the streets of London donning Santa outfits to provide some Christmas cheer.

London Santa Skate returned on Saturday afternoon, and saw avid skaters take on a two-hour festive skate from Wellington Arch, at Hyde Park Corner, to the Star Of Kings, York Way.

Participants shared their excitement about the event, commenting that it helps to provide a sense of “community” and makes it feel as though Christmas has well and truly begun.

Isaac Harvey, the president of Wheels and Wheelchairs – a group of wheelchair users and skaters who skate together, told the PA news agency: “This is one of the biggest skates in London and I really do look forward to it every year because it really brings the community together and it’s great that I’m able to be a part of that, even though I’m a wheelchair user.”

The 28-year-old, who travelled to the event from east London, added: “It’s great fun and it’s also amazing getting to see people of London getting to see us skate around the most popular parts of London.

He said his highlight includes “going up Oxford Circus”.

“Everyone’s always got their cameras out and listening to the music and they’re like ‘wow, what’s going on here?'” he added.

Somewhat of a veteran when it comes to the Santa skates, Mr Harvey said this will be his fourth one, but his first wearing a Christmas jumper – which featured a reindeer and colourful lights.

“Usually I’m dressed as an elf, but this year I wanted to go for a Christmas jumper which lights up – and so does my hat,” he added.

Jonathan Chen, who is also part of Wheels and Wheelchairs, added he has participated in “many” Santa skates and has been “looking forward” to participating in the most recent one.

“The highlight of the skate is just the inclusivity and the happiness – everyone is just so excited to be there,” the 39-year-old, who lives in north-east London and wore a Santa hat while speaking to PA, said.

“To me, Christmas doesn’t really kick off until the Santa skate, so it’s definitely really important for me.”

Songs including Jingle Bell Rock and Wonderful Christmastime were played as the skaters conglomerated and made moves down the streets of London, as onlookers cheered, filmed and smiled at the group.

Some of the standout non-Santa outfits included one worn by a woman who seemed to transform herself into a lit-up Christmas tree.

The skate was organised by LondonSkate and London Friday Night Skate, with money raised from ticket sales going towards “keeping London’s free street skates on the road”.

More information about Wheels and Wheelchairs can be found on its website: https://www.wheelsandwheelchairs.co.uk/