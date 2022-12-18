In Pictures: Sausage dogs show off festive finery during winter walk

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dachshunds sporting Santa suits and reindeer horns braved the snowy ground in London for the annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk.

Owners and their sausage dogs came together in the annual event to celebrate the season by donning festive fancy dress and tasteful Christmas jumpers.

Red was the most popular colour for this year’s Christmassy coats and costumes.

While the conditions proved too chilly for some delicate paws, dozens of dashing dachshunds took the opportunity to scamper with their buddies.