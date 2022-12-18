Jump to content

In Pictures: Sausage dogs show off festive finery during winter walk

Santa suits and woolly coats kept the dachsunds warm in the snow of Hyde Park in London.

Lily Ford
Sunday 18 December 2022 14:23
Dachshunds at the annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk (Yui Mok/PA)
Dachshunds at the annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

Dachshunds sporting Santa suits and reindeer horns braved the snowy ground in London for the annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk.

Owners and their sausage dogs came together in the annual event to celebrate the season by donning festive fancy dress and tasteful Christmas jumpers.

Red was the most popular colour for this year’s Christmassy coats and costumes.

While the conditions proved too chilly for some delicate paws, dozens of dashing dachshunds took the opportunity to scamper with their buddies.

