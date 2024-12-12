Women more likely to need walking aids but less likely to use them – study

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Women are more likely to need walking sticks, wheelchairs and other mobility aids compared to men, but they are less likely to use them, according to a study.

And single people are more likely to use mobility tools compared to those who are married, according to researchers from University College London (UCL) and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM).

Researchers looked at information from a group of more than 12,000 adults in England aged 50 to 89 who were tracked over a 13-year period.

At the start of the study, 8,225 adults had no mobility difficulty and did not use mobility assistive products (MAPs).

Many mobility aids are designed for men rather than women, which we think may be a factor Jamie Danemayer, UCL

Some 2,480 were deemed to have “unmet need” and 1,375 were using mobility aids.

During the follow-up period, there were 2,313 “transitions” where people went from having no mobility issues to needing some help with getting around.

And 1,274 people started to use mobility aids.

Compared with men, women were 49% more likely to transition from not needing mobility aids to needing to use them, according to the study which has been published in The Lancet Public Health.

Not having access to mobility aids when a person needs one can have a big impact on their independence, well-being and quality of life Professor Cathy Holloway, UCL

But were 21% less likely to go on to use mobility aids when they needed them.

The authors said their study showed “barriers to access” for women.

For both men and women, with every year that passed during the study period the need for mobility aids increased.

People who were older, less educated, less wealthy or reported being disabled were more likely to “transition from no need to unmet need, and from unmet need to use”, the authors said, with this indicating a “higher prevalence of mobility limitations and MAP need overall among these groups”.

They added: “Finally, marital or partnership status was not associated with transitioning to unmet need; however, single people were more likely to transition from unmet need to use compared with married or partnered people.”

Jamie Danemayer, first author of the study from UCL Computer Science and UCL’s Global Disability Innovation Hub, said: “Our analysis suggests that there is a clear gender gap in access to mobility aids.

“Though our data didn’t ascertain the reason why participants weren’t using mobility aids, other research tells us that women are often more likely than men to face obstacles such as cost barriers as a result of well-documented income disparities between genders.

“Many mobility aids are designed for men rather than women, which we think may be a factor.

“Using mobility aids can also make a disability visible, which can impact the safety and stigma experienced by women, in particular.

“There’s a critical need for further research to identify and break down the barriers preventing women from accessing mobility aids that would improve their quality of life.”

Professor Cathy Holloway, also from UCL, added: “Not having access to mobility aids when a person needs one can have a big impact on their independence, well-being and quality of life.

“Our analysis suggests that women, in particular, regardless of other factors such as education and employment status, are not getting the support that they need.”

Professor Shereen Hussein, senior author of the study and lead of the social care group at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said: “The research provides compelling evidence of gender disparities in accessing assistive technology, suggesting that cost, design bias, and social stigma are likely to disproportionally affect women.

“This underscores the need for inclusive, gender-sensitive approaches in the design, production and inclusivity of assistive technologies.”