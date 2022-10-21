Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Teenager arrested in Scotland over ‘brutal’ murder of 19-year-old man in London

The suspect has been transferred to London.

Katharine Hay
Friday 21 October 2022 13:57
Alleged murder victim Kane Ontre Zasheem Moses (Metropolitan Police handout/PA)
Alleged murder victim Kane Ontre Zasheem Moses (Metropolitan Police handout/PA)

A teenage boy has been arrested in Scotland in connection with a man’s murder in London.

Police detained the 17-year-old in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

He was then transferred to a London police station.

Kane Moses, 19, died after being stabbed in Tottenham High Road near to Holcombe Market on Friday September 30.

Recommended

Police were called at 5.30pm after reports of “an altercation”.

A post-mortem examination ruled Mr Moses died from a stab wound to the chest.

The Met’s murder probe is led by Detective Inspector Daniel Catmull who, before the arrest, said: “My heart goes out to the family of this young man.

“They are being supported by specialist officers and I can assure them of my total commitment to finding and bringing to justice whoever was responsible for this brutal attack.”

Witnesses and those with information are asked to call 101, quoting reference 5327 of September 30.

For anonymity, independent charity Crimestoppers can be called on 0800 555 111.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in