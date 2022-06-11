Three charged with murdering father found dead in woodland

Mohammed Shah Subhani, 27, known as Shah, was reported missing in May 2019 from his home in west London.

Genevieve Holl-Allen
Saturday 11 June 2022 09:13
The remains of Mohammed Shah Subhani were found in woodland in 2019 (Met Police/PA)
(PA Archive)

Three people have been charged with the murder of a father-of-one whose remains were found in woodland in 2019.

Mohammed Shah Subhani, known as Shah, was reported missing on May 7, 2019 when he failed to return to his home in Hounslow, west London.

The 27-year-old’s remains were found in woodland in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, on December 19, 2019.

Amraj Poonia, 26, of Farmfield Drive, Horley; Raneel Poonia, 25, of Whitehouse Way, Slough; and Gurditta Singh, 25, of Moreland Avenue, Slough, were charged on Friday with murder and perverting the course of justice, Scotland Yard said.

They are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Speaking when Mr Subhani’s remains were found, his sister Quirat said: “It broke our hearts and shattered our world when we were told Shah’s body was discovered in an abandoned woodland 15 miles from home. This will haunt us for a lifetime.”

Police had previously offered a £20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction in the case.

